LeGeyt: Local Broadcasters ‘Are Our Competitive Advantage’

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt delivered a rousing address to begin the NAB State Leadership Conference, setting the tone for pivotal lobbying efforts, focusing on AM radio preservation, FCC ownership rule modernization, and broadcasters’ fight against Big Tech.

LeGeyt opened with a celebration of the unique role broadcasters play: “You are trusted in a sea of social media and cable news misinformation. You are local. And what that means to me is at a time when tech algorithms are benefiting from dividing people into their silos, you are bringing people together and you are providing programming that services an entire community and reminds us of what we share rather than our differences.”

The NAB head expanded on the organization’s current full-court press to get the FCC to deregulate ownership rules to allow broadcasters to compete with digital platforms more effectively. “We are prioritizing the need to modernize the FCC’s ownership rules, both national and local, to ensure that broadcasters are not continuing to compete with one arm tied behind our backs,” he explained.

The audience of more than 500 leaned in as LeGeyt highlighted the rapid return of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to the 119th Congress after a defeat on the one-yard line in December. “Every one in this room should be proud of the overwhelming congressional support on that issue. It started with this conference two years ago. 100 lawmakers wrote to the automakers on the need to maintain AM radio in the automobile.”

Lastly, LeGeyt urged broadcasters to use their grassroots influence, stating, “You are our competitive advantage. You have a presence in every congressional district in the country, and the message that you’re delivering up on Capitol Hill isn’t just talking points, because these members of Congress live it.”

He concluded with a call to action in a crowded and chaotic political environment: “When you prioritize [issues affecting radio and TV], we win. And this year I’m confident that we can do it again.”