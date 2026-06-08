Missouri Broadcasters Honor Benne, Name Stations of Year

Benne Media Owner Danny Benne and Missouri’s best broadcast stations took center stage at the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s annual convention. Past MBA Board Chairman Rod Carter presented Benne with the Distinguished Broadcaster Award, the MBA’s highest individual honor.

MBA President and CEO Chad Mahoney said Benne’s community commitment drove the selection.

“Denny is a great choice for this award,” Mahoney said. “He is very involved in the communities his stations serve, and he’s a regular at the annual MBA Convention. He also goes about his work and community support quietly and under the radar, so I’m glad we can shine some light on all the good Denny does for Missouri.”

The evening was emceed by Voice of the St. Louis Cardinals John Rooney and also included the induction of seven broadcasters into the MBA Hall of Fame, including MTV and VH1 co-founder Les Garland, Kansas City Royals voice Denny Matthews, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf.

Station of the Year honors were presented the same evening, hosted by KMBC Anchor Kris Ketz and Odle Media Group Owner Chelley Odle. On the radio side, KCLQ in Camdenton took small market, KATI in Jefferson City won medium market, and Foxy 106.9 in St. Louis claimed large market.

The convention closed with the MBA Foundation awarding eight Foundation Scholarships to students pursuing careers in broadcasting and digital media.