Radio and TV Team Up for $6.2M Crusade in Louisville

Seventy-two years in, the WHAS Crusade for Children is still raising millions. The annual Louisville-area radio and telethon, broadcast across iHeartMedia’s News Radio 840 (WHAS) and Nexstar’s WHAS-TV, raised the second-highest total in the event’s history.

The incredible sum of $6,235,132.76 was an increase of more than $344,000 over last year.

Co-hosting duties were split between WHAS11’s Brooke Hasch and 840 WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners, whose 27th appearance behind the Crusade mic makes him the longest-serving host in event history. The broadcast also aired on Word Broadcasting Network’s WBNA-TV in Louisville and Gray Media’s WBKO-TV in Bowling Green.

Since its founding in 1954, the WHAS Crusade for Children has raised nearly $230 million for Kentucky and southern Indiana communities, with 100% of donations returned as grants to hospitals, schools, and agencies serving children with health care, educational, and emotional wellness needs.