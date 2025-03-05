Cruz: ‘We Will Put the AM Radio Act on President Trump’s Desk’

When it comes to passage of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, “My confidence level is markedly high,” said US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to more than 500 local broadcasters gathered in Washington, DC, on Tuesday for the 2025 NAB State Leadership Conference.

Senator Cruz spent his time discussing and advocating for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and broadcasters’ rights against Big Tech’s influence and censorship.

“You are trusted in a sea of social media and cable news misinformation. You are local,” began Cruz. He contrasted local media’s focus with national media’s often polarized approach, emphasizing that local broadcasters offer a valuable platform for meaningful discussions on issues that matter to the public.

The mainstay of his address was the update on his bipartisan work with Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. The bill, which has again passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee – which Sen. Cruz now chairs – with broad bipartisan support, boasts over 50 co-sponsors, signaling strong prospects for passage.

As for why the bill didn’t pass last year, Cruz said, “There’s a simple reason why it didn’t get passed, and his name is Charles Schumer. The majority leader controls the floor, and Chuck Schumer would not give floor time to it. I went to Schumer repeatedly asking for floor time for it. Ed Markey went to Schumer repeatedly asking for floor time for it. And Schumer did not think it was worthy of a vote.”

Yet with newly-minted Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), Cruz predicted, “I believe we will bring it to the floor, we will pass it with more than 90 votes on the floor of the Senate, we will send it to the House, and I’m going to need [broadcasters’] help in the House to get the House to take it up and pass it.”

With the combined work of legislators, broadcasters, and grassroots efforts, Cruz sees the goal in reach, saying, “This year, we will put the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act on President Trump’s desk and he will sign it into law,” garnering roaring applause.

Cruz also addressed broadcasters’ competitive challenges against Big Tech, advocating for a level playing field in the advertising market. He encouraged broadcasters to tie their advocacy to the fight against Big Tech censorship, which he called “the single greatest threat to free speech” and “the single greatest threat to free and fair elections that we have in America.”

The Senator closed with a call to action, urging broadcasters to engage their elected officials. “The message that you’re delivering up on Capitol Hill isn’t just talking points, because these members of Congress live it,” he said. “If you’re talking to the Senate Majority Leader, it’s not a bad time for him to hear that this is important for you to take it up and put it on the floor.”

As the new Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, Cruz pledged a proactive approach to legislative priorities that support broadcasters, create jobs, and uphold free speech. “If you have ideas for government rules, regulations, policies that need to change that would help you grow, help productivity, help job creation, or help free speech, I’m very interested in hearing about it,” he said. “I’m proud to work with each of you.”