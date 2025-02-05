AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act Again Eligible For Full Senate Vote

One week after the legislation’s reintroduction to Congress, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act is now eligible for a full Senate vote. The Act, which would mandate AM’s inclusion in vehicles as a safety feature, was approved by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Led by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), more than 40 senators have rejoined the new Act as cosponsors, including Tammy Baldwin, John Barrasso, Marsha Blackburn, Richard Blumenthal, and Bernie Sanders. The bill’s passage to the Senate floor was likely hastened by Sen. Cruz’s new standing as Committee Chairman.

The initial 2023 Act took two months to pass the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Once out, its movement was first stalled by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and would later fail to be scheduled for a vote by Democratic leadership. Broadcasters hope for renewed prioritization of the bipartisan legislation by new Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “NAB applauds the Senate Commerce Committee for rapidly advancing the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act with overwhelming bipartisan support. In just one week since its introduction, this legislation has already gained nearly half of the Senate as cosponsors and cleared a key committee, demonstrating the broad recognition of AM radio’s vital role in keeping Americans informed and safe.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Sens. Cruz and Markey, Ranking Member Cantwell and the bipartisan cosponsors of this bill for recognizing AM radio’s indispensable role. We urge the full Senate to move quickly to pass this legislation to ensure AM radio remains accessible to all Americans.”

Senator Cruz reiterated his comments from the initial press release about the Act, saying, “AM radio has long been a haven for people to express differing viewpoints, allowing free speech and our robust democratic process to flourish for decades. I am honored to once again partner with Sen. Markey on this bipartisan legislation on behalf of our constituents who depend on AM radio and public airwaves for access to news, music, talk, and emergency alerts.”