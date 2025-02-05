Charlotte Radio Mourns As Former ‘Ace & TJ’ Host Dies at 56

Former syndicated radio personality David “Ace” Cannon has passed away at age 56. Cannon was a cornerstone of The Ace & TJ Show from its debut in 1998 until September of last year when he parted ways with the program.

News of Cannon’s passing was shared Tuesday night via The TJ & Riggins Show Facebook page, with a message stating, “Our prayers are with you brother. We are devastated by the news. We love you Ace.” By Wednesday morning, thousands of listeners had expressed their condolences on social media.

The show, which began in Charlotte on Kiss 95.1 (WNKS), later moved its flagship to iHeartMedia’s Hits 96.1 (WHQC) from 2012 to 2021, then returned to Kiss and was moved to afternoons on Beasley Media Group’s K104.7 (WKQC) in May.

Following Cannon’s departure, the show rebranded as The TJ & Riggins Show with the promotion of longtime cast member Brian “Riggins” Weber to the second mic, but was dropped by WKQC. The program continues in self-syndication on around a dozen stations across the southeastern US. Several affiliates aired best-of segments on Wednesday following news of Cannon’s passing.

Hits 96.1 said on its Facebook page, “The iHeartMedia Charlotte family is devastated to learn of the passing of David ‘Ace’ Cannon. For years, he was an important part of so many people’s lives, providing companionship and laughter to his many listeners and colleagues. Our thoughts are with Ace’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”