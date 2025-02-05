General Manager – Radio/Media

Hilo, HI – Position Overview: The General Manager will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, managing radio stations, digital media platforms, sales, marketing, programming, and community relations. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in media management, a deep understanding of Hawaii’s cultural landscape, and the ability to drive growth while maintaining the company’s integrity and vision.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead strategic planning and execution of all operational functions, including programming, marketing, sales, and community outreach.

• Oversee budgeting, financial performance, and profitability, ensuring fiscal responsibility while driving revenue growth.

• Foster relationships with advertisers, partners, and community organizations to maintain and grow a strong local presence.

• Supervise and mentor staff across departments, promoting a collaborative and positive workplace culture.

• Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements, including FCC guidelines and broadcasting standards.

• Drive innovation across digital and traditional media platforms to expand audience reach and engagement.

• Develop and execute strategies for market growth, audience development, and brand enhancement.

• Represent the company at industry events and in various community and public relations efforts.

Qualifications:

• Proven experience in media management, with a minimum of 1 year in a leadership role.

• Strong knowledge of the radio industry, digital media, and the Hawaii market.

• Exceptional leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

• Experience managing budgets, financial operations, and revenue growth initiatives.

• Ability to lead and inspire a diverse team, fostering creativity, collaboration, and accountability.

• Familiarity with FCC regulations and compliance in broadcasting.

• Passion for the Hawaiian culture, community, and media landscape.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Prior experience in the Hawaii media market or working with multicultural audiences.

• Strong network of industry contacts within media, advertising, and community organizations.

Benefits:

• $110,000 salary with performance-based bonuses.

• Comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance.

• Retirement plan options.

• Opportunities for professional development and growth.

• Relocation assistance available for the right candidate.

Contact: [email protected]