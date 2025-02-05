General Manager – Radio/Media

Hilo, HI – Position Overview: The General Manager will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, managing radio stations, digital media platforms, sales, marketing, programming, and community relations. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in media management, a deep understanding of Hawaii’s cultural landscape, and the ability to drive growth while maintaining the company’s integrity and vision.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead strategic planning and execution of all operational functions, including programming, marketing, sales, and community outreach.
• Oversee budgeting, financial performance, and profitability, ensuring fiscal responsibility while driving revenue growth.
• Foster relationships with advertisers, partners, and community organizations to maintain and grow a strong local presence.
• Supervise and mentor staff across departments, promoting a collaborative and positive workplace culture.
• Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements, including FCC guidelines and broadcasting standards.
• Drive innovation across digital and traditional media platforms to expand audience reach and engagement.
• Develop and execute strategies for market growth, audience development, and brand enhancement.
• Represent the company at industry events and in various community and public relations efforts.
Qualifications:
• Proven experience in media management, with a minimum of 1 year in a leadership role.
• Strong knowledge of the radio industry, digital media, and the Hawaii market.
• Exceptional leadership, communication, and organizational skills.
• Experience managing budgets, financial operations, and revenue growth initiatives.
• Ability to lead and inspire a diverse team, fostering creativity, collaboration, and accountability.
• Familiarity with FCC regulations and compliance in broadcasting.
• Passion for the Hawaiian culture, community, and media landscape.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Prior experience in the Hawaii media market or working with multicultural audiences.
• Strong network of industry contacts within media, advertising, and community organizations.
Benefits:
• $110,000 salary with performance-based bonuses.
• Comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance.
• Retirement plan options.
• Opportunities for professional development and growth.
• Relocation assistance available for the right candidate.
Contact: [email protected]