Duties Include, but not limited to:

James River Broadcasting is a family owned media company

that operates 7 radio stations, 1 HD signal and a digital solutions

operation in central South Dakota from Pierre the capitol to

Mobridge. Currently we are building a new facility in Pierre with

the latest in radio, digital and audio technology.

We are seeking and experienced General Manager to join our team and lead the day-to-day operations of our stations. So, if you are tired of job insecurity with large corporate organizations please read on and apply.

• Oversee all aspects of radio station operations, including

programming, sales, marketing, and engineering.

• Develop and implement strategies to increase audience

engagement and drive revenue growth.

• Manage budgets, including monitoring expenses and

preparing financial reports.

• Negotiate and manage contracts with vendors, talent, and

advertisers.

• Lead the programming and sales team to create compelling

and diverse content that meets the needs and interests of our

listeners and customers.

• Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements, including

FCC rules and regulations.

• Act as the public face of the station, representing the station

in community events and meetings.

This is a full-time position that will require close attention to detail and have excellent computer, organizational and administrative skills. Knowledge of the radio industry helpful but training is available. For more information about DRG (Dakota Radio Group) go to our website at drgnews.com or download drgnews at the app store or google.

To Apply:

Email resume to Lance Knudson at [email protected] or call 218-779-5722

Equal Opportunity Employer