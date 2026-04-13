Station & Sales Manager

Ft. Wayne, IN – Lead. Grow. Make a Real Impact.
Are you a top-performing seller ready to take the next step into leadership?
Or a seasoned manager tired of corporate radio—and ready to get back to what actually works?
ST Radio (a division of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc.) is a locally owned, family-focused media company looking for a Sales & Station Manager to lead our Ft. Wayne market (WAJI, WLDE, WGBJ and ST Digital Solutions).
This is not a corporate role. This is a chance to own your market, build a culture, and drive meaningful results—with the support of a company that truly values people.
What Makes This Different:
• Local ownership – Decisions are made here, not handed down from a distant corporate office
• Family-first culture – We believe great work and great lives go together
• Proven assets – Strong brands, established audiences, and a growing digital platform
• Real autonomy – You’ll have the freedom to lead, not just manage
Who You Are:
• A high-level seller who understands how to build and close meaningful business
• Or a current manager who wants to lead without bureaucracy and constant churn
• A coach and motivator who can inspire a team and elevate performance
• Someone who thrives on accountability, ownership, and results
What You’ll Do:
• Lead and develop a high-performing sales team
• Strengthen client relationships and drive revenue growth across broadcast and digital
• Partner with programming to deliver market-leading content and results
• Build a culture of energy, accountability, and success
If you’re looking for a role where your work matters, your voice is heard, and your leadership makes a visible impact—this is it.
Let’s build something great together in Ft. Wayne.
Confidential inquiries welcomed.
Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.
Send all inquiries to Elise Collins at [email protected].