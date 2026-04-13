Station & Sales Manager

Ft. Wayne, IN – Lead. Grow. Make a Real Impact.

Are you a top-performing seller ready to take the next step into leadership?

Or a seasoned manager tired of corporate radio—and ready to get back to what actually works?

ST Radio (a division of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc.) is a locally owned, family-focused media company looking for a Sales & Station Manager to lead our Ft. Wayne market (WAJI, WLDE, WGBJ and ST Digital Solutions).

This is not a corporate role. This is a chance to own your market, build a culture, and drive meaningful results—with the support of a company that truly values people.

What Makes This Different:

• Local ownership – Decisions are made here, not handed down from a distant corporate office

• Family-first culture – We believe great work and great lives go together

• Proven assets – Strong brands, established audiences, and a growing digital platform

• Real autonomy – You’ll have the freedom to lead, not just manage

Who You Are:

• A high-level seller who understands how to build and close meaningful business

• Or a current manager who wants to lead without bureaucracy and constant churn

• A coach and motivator who can inspire a team and elevate performance

• Someone who thrives on accountability, ownership, and results

What You’ll Do:

• Lead and develop a high-performing sales team

• Strengthen client relationships and drive revenue growth across broadcast and digital

• Partner with programming to deliver market-leading content and results

• Build a culture of energy, accountability, and success

If you’re looking for a role where your work matters, your voice is heard, and your leadership makes a visible impact—this is it.

Let’s build something great together in Ft. Wayne.

Confidential inquiries welcomed.

Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

Send all inquiries to Elise Collins at [email protected].