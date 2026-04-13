Countdown to NAB Show 2026: Beasley Media’s Caroline Beasley

In the week leading up to NAB Show 2026, Radio Ink is bringing back our special series of pre-conference conversations with some of radio’s biggest innovators.

Today, we sit down with Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, whose company arrives at NAB with a digital-first rebrand underway, a milestone anniversary to celebrate, and a view to where the industry is headed.

Radio Ink: This is your first NAB Show after formally rebranding Beasley as digital-first. What does this Show mean for the company at this particular moment?

Caroline Beasley: This year’s NAB Show comes at a really exciting time for Beasley as we continue to evolve with our digital-first media initiative. It’s a great chance for us to connect with others in the industry, share what we’re working on, and hear how others are growing in this space. It also gives us the opportunity to look ahead, see where things are going, and make sure we’re positioned for what’s next.

Radio Ink: How has your team responded to that evolution so far?

Beasley: The response has been very positive. Like anything new, there was a bit of a learning curve at the start, but our teams across the company have really embraced the shift. They understand why we’re doing this and the importance behind it. There’s a strong sense of momentum, and our people see how this evolution positions us for long-term growth moving forward.

Radio Ink: NAB Show 2026 is spotlighting AI, media asset protection, sports, and the creator economy as its headline themes. Which of those is most directly relevant to what Beasley is trying to build right now?

Beasley: It really spans across all of those areas. AI, in particular, is impacting every part of our business—from on-air content and digital strategy to backend operations. Like many companies, we’re integrating these technologies thoughtfully, while staying grounded in our core roots to deliver strong local content and serve our communities every day.

Radio Ink: Beasley Media Group is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. There’s going to be a panel talking about another big anniversary: America250. How is Beasley looking forward to the celebrations in your markets?

Beasley: This is incredibly meaningful for us. Our company was built on the American Dream when my father launched his first station in 1961 in Benson, North Carolina, so celebrating America250 feels especially special. Our stations – particularly in Philadelphia – will play a major role, with on-air vignettes highlighting historic moments, as well as on-the-ground coverage of events. It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with our audiences in a meaningful and celebratory way during this monumental moment in our nation’s history.

Radio Ink: What do you personally look forward to most at NAB every year?

Beasley: For me, NAB is all about connecting with industry peers, sharing ideas, and gaining new perspectives. It’s an energizing environment where you can step away from the day-to-day and really think about where the business is headed—and how we can continue to grow and evolve as a company.

Radio Ink: The broadcast industry has always had a strong sense of community. Does an event like NAB Show or Cocktails and Conversation feel more important now, given how many challenges the industry is facing from the outside?

Beasley: Absolutely. Events like the NAB Show and “Cocktails and Conversation” are more important than ever. They provide a valuable opportunity for the industry to come together—not just to discuss challenges, but to focus on opportunities. It’s about collaboration, sharing ideas, and staying ahead of the curve rather than reacting to it. Whether it’s AI, streaming, video, or emerging technologies, these conversations help us identify ways to complement and enhance what we do, not compete with it.

This year’s Cocktails and Conversation reception during NAB Show is sponsored by Beasley Media Group, Benztown, Quu, Skyview Networks, ENCO Systems, Xperi, vCreative, Radio Ink, and RBR+TVBR.