Quinn to Keynote HRC on Hispanic Radio’s Ad Dollar Disconnect

The numbers are hard to ignore: 20% of the total US population identifies as Hispanic. The US Hispanic population has grown 19% since 2016. So why does advertising investment in Hispanic media remain a fraction of what its audience size and listenership would warrant?

That gap is the centerpiece of the opening keynote at this year’s Hispanic Radio Conference.

Patrick Quinn, CEO and founder of PQ Media and publisher of the United States Multicultural Media Forecast, will take the stage in Phoenix to present data, trends, and strategic insights behind the disconnect between Hispanic audience growth and media dollars. His session, “Follow the Money: Unlocking the Power of US Hispanic Media & Radio in 2026,” will challenge media leaders and marketers to reconsider where, and how, they’re allocating spend.

Don’t wait. It’s not too late to score early bird registration today.

Quinn founded PQ Media in 2003 following a career in journalism, research, and media consulting. Over 23 years, he has built the firm into a publisher of syndicated market intelligence and custom research, with work spanning branded entertainment, experiential marketing, digital out-of-home, and influencer marketing.

He has provided expert witness testimony in major media industry cases and is regularly quoted by outlets including The New York Times, Advertising Age, and the Wall Street Journal.

About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.