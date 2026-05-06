Derek Fisher & Cody Decker Lead 97.1 The Fan’s LA Lineup

Audacy’s new Los Angeles all-sports station, 97.1 The Fan (KNX-FM), has its opening lineup. The station launches weekday programming on May 18, built around three live local shows featuring former pro athletes and established sports media voices.

The day begins with Derek & Decker. Derek Fisher spent 18 seasons in the NBA, winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and later coaching the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Sparks. Cody Decker, a UCLA alumnus drafted by the San Diego Padres, spent nearly a decade in professional baseball and ranked among Minor League Baseball’s most prolific home run hitters before moving into sports media.

Middays go to Brock & Alex. Brock Vereen played safety in the NFL before joining FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network as an analyst. Alex Curry earned multiple Emmy Awards during her tenure with the Los Angeles Kings before expanding to national work at FOX Sports, where she covers the NFL, MLB, and college football.

Afternoon drive belongs to D-Mac & Reiter. Doug McKain hosts the Dodgers Nation postgame show and Locked on Rams, building an audience around two of LA’s most-followed franchises. Bill Reiter is a national columnist for CBS Sports with previous stops at Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports.

The Fan Brand Manager Andrew Williams said, “Los Angeles is a sports powerhouse with a deep connection between teams, fans, and culture, and this new lineup brings together championship-level personalities, veteran player perspective, and sharp analytical expertise. We’re building a full-scale, live and local LA sports network that brings sports to the FM dial and across multiple platforms to meet our audiences where they are.”