Women To Watch: Lauren Green; iHeartMedia Atlanta

Long before she stepped into the halls of a radio station, Lauren Green was already shaping culture from behind the scenes. Now, as promotions coordinator for iHeartMedia Atlanta, she plays a critical role in balancing the priorities of programming and sales.

At Florida A&M University, she wasn’t just a student, she was a connector, serving as the official booking and PR agent for the university’s DJs. It was there she began to understand something that would define her career: influence doesn’t start with a microphone, it starts with access, relationships, and instinct.

By the time she graduated in 2016, earning Public Relations Student of the Year, Green had already identified her lane. “This industry moves fast, and the people who stand out are the ones who stay ready, stay visible, and aren’t afraid to take up space creatively and professionally,” she says.

She carried that mindset into her first role at iHeartMedia in Tallahassee, where she wore multiple hats across promotions, sales, and front office operations. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was foundational. The kind of experience that teaches you how every moving piece of a station connects.

Then came the pause. The pandemic disrupted her trajectory, but not her direction.

When Green returned to radio in 2022, this time in Atlanta, she came back sharper, more focused, and with a clearer sense of purpose. Within a year, she stepped into a leadership role as lead promotional events manager, where she now architects the kinds of experiences that turn listeners into loyalists. Because for Green, radio isn’t just content, it’s connection.

“Our brands play a huge role as a source of entertainment, while being a trusted community voice,” she explains. “We uplift local culture, support small businesses, and give back to a city that has given so much to us.”

That philosophy shows up in everything she touches. From teacher appreciation initiatives to back-to-school drives and holiday toy giveaways, her work lives at the intersection of impact and engagement. It’s not about checking a box, it’s about showing up.

And when it comes to what actually moves the needle in radio today, Green is clear: it’s about creating moments people can’t replicate anywhere else. Exclusive access. Real-life experiences. The kind of wins that turn into stories listeners want to tell.

“We don’t just focus on content, but on impact,” she says. “Instead of just running promotions, I think about how to turn moments into experiences people want to talk about.” That same thinking extends to how she approaches the next generation of listeners. Her strategy isn’t complicated, it’s honest.

“If we want to attract the kids, we have to be the kids. We have to go where they go,” she says, pointing to a digital-first approach rooted in TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. “We build up our talent as creators and let personalities show real life, opinions, and culture.”

It’s a shift many in radio are still trying to navigate. But for Green, it’s already embedded in how she works.

Behind the scenes, she also plays a critical role in balancing the often-competing priorities of programming and sales, an area where many rising leaders struggle. Her approach? Alignment over tension. “Programming ensures we stay authentic and connected to the audience, while sales drives the business forward,” she explains. “It comes down to strong collaboration and communication.”

At its core, her job is simple to define, but not easy to execute: drive engagement while strengthening the brand in a way that supports both ratings and revenue.

Looking ahead, 2026 is already shaping up to be a defining year. Green is leading multiple back-to-school community activations and developing a slate of FIFA World Cup aligned events designed to bring people together at scale.

For her, the throughline is clear. “It’s all about showing up, building connections, and making a positive impact in the community,” she says. And that’s what makes Lauren Green one to watch.

Not just because of where she’s been, but because of how intentionally she’s building what comes next.

Follow Lauren Green on Instagram: @Littlemisslauren_