Edison: 13-34s Lead All Age Groups in Daily Audio Time

Young Americans may consume the most audio, but every age group is spending meaningful time with the medium. Edison Research’s Share of Ear Q1 2026 data shows persons 13–34 lead all age groups at four hours and 30 minutes of daily audio time.

For context, overall daily audio consumption across all adults 18+ came in at three hours and 54 minutes in Q4 2025, meaning younger listeners are outpacing the broader average by more than 30 minutes per day.

They’re followed by adults 35–54 at four hours and three minutes, and adults 55+ at three hours and 17 minutes. The measurement covers AM/FM radio and streams, streaming music, YouTube music videos, podcasts, SiriusXM, owned music, audiobooks, and TV music channels.

AM/FM radio remains the dominant force in that listening. According to Q1-Q4 2025 Share of Ear data, AM/FM accounts for 33% of all audio time among persons 18+, more than double the next closest platform, YouTube music videos at 14%. In ad-supported audio specifically, AM/FM’s share rises to 63% overall, and holds at 45% even among

18–34 year-olds, where podcasts are the closest competitor at 33%.

The car remains radio’s strongest environment. AM/FM holds 54% of total in-car audio time and 83% of in-car ad-supported audio among persons 18+.

Share of Ear has tracked total daily audio consumption across all platforms since 2014, with overall listening among Americans 13+ holding steady near four hours throughout that period.