Shaky World, Steady Hand: How Top Hispanic Radio GMs Lead

Radio has always operated at the corner of community and commerce, and right now, that intersection is more charged than it has been in years. The political climate is polarized, advertiser sensitivities are real, and audiences are listening to the signals stations send about what side they’re on.

Those troubles are doubled for Hispanic broadcasters.

The job of a General Manager has never been simple. It requires holding multiple loyalties at once: the advertisers who fund you, the team that follows you, and the community that needs you. In a moment of heightened division, all three of those relationships are under pressure simultaneously.

In our upcoming May issue, Radio Ink asked the General Manager/Market Manager of the Year Medallas de Cortez finalists how they balance content, community expectations, and advertiser sensitivities in this election and policy climate.

Their answers share a common thread: trust is not a byproduct. It’s a strategy.

“I feel it is important to manage this balance by empowering our on-air talent to remain trusted companions for our listeners and ensure that our content stays focused on our community while providing advertisers with a positive, high-trust environment.”

“Our goal is to keep our community informed while staying positive. Listeners come to us looking for information, entertainment, and good company. We do our best to highlight the contributions made by the Hispanic community we serve. There are many uplifting stories out there, and that’s what we like to talk about.”

“My approach is grounded in intentional leadership, clear standards, and a deep commitment to trust across every audience we serve. Content integrity is our foundation. Community connection drives our decision-making. Advertiser confidence is proactively protected. Ultimately, our strategy is anchored in trust, consistency, and accountability.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine‘s May issue, featuring the General Manager/Market Manager of the Year finalists and honorees, comes out this Monday, May 11. Click HERE to subscribe today.