Heymann, Williams, & Pecaro Set for MFM Dealmaking Panel

A session at this month’s upcoming FEI & MFM Financial Leaders Forum is taking a hard look at the state of broadcast dealmaking. “Let’s Make a Deal…or Not!” pairs Media Services Group’s Bob Heymann with Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth’s Seth Williams.

Moderated by Bond & Pecaro’s Tim Pecaro, the session will examine transaction values, dealmaking trends, and the FCC’s current outlook on market concentration, including a look back at the 1996 relaxation of ownership rules and whether another wave of consolidation may be on the horizon

Williams and Heymann will also examine what makes for a smooth transaction process and the problems that cause deals to fall apart.

The panel is scheduled for 11a CT on Tuesday, May 19, at the Marriott Rivercenter on the Riverwalk in San Antonio. The three-day conference pairs the Media Financial Management association with Financial Executives International for its newly rebranded annual gathering.