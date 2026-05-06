NAB to Air It Out With New Broadcast Policy Podcast

The NAB has a new podcast. AirTime launched today as a weekly series covering legislative and regulatory developments affecting local radio and television stations, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday morning to keep the industry current on DC policy.

The debut episode focuses on the future of live sports on broadcast TV, featuring NBC Sports President of Acquisitions and Partnerships Jon Miller in conversation with Puck’s John Ourand, recorded at NAB Show. The episode covers the policy debate over sports rights, the case for keeping games available over the air for free, and NAB’s Game On campaign.

NAB Chief of Staff and EVP of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman said, “AirTime is about connecting those real-world impacts to the policy decisions being made in Washington and ensuring our industry, policymakers and the public understand what is at stake. When local stations are strong, so are the communities we serve.”

The first episode of AirTime is available now.