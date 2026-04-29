Sales Mgr – GM

MEDIA RAILYARD · LLANO, TX · INDEPENDENT · FULL TIME

Sales Leader/Future General Manager: KHUK FM & Stinger FM

Texas Hill Country · Two-station independent group · Direct ownership access

If you’ve spent years in corporate radio watching good markets get hollowed out from above, and you still believe in what this medium can do for a community, read the rest of this.

What this is

Media Railyard is an independent broadcast group operating KHUK FM and Stinger FM in the Texas Hill Country. We are locally owned, operationally lean, and embedded in a community that actually engages with its radio stations. No cluster directives. No voice-tracking mandates. No creditor committee.

We are looking for a sales professional with real radio experience who wants to build a book of business, grow into leading a sales team, and ultimately become General Manager of both stations. For the right person, that path is real. But it starts with selling.

A note on who this is for, and who it isn’t

If you’re looking for a GM title to add to your LinkedIn profile while you wait for a corporate seat to open up, feel free to pass.

If you’re someone who is genuinely tired of cluster politics, has real relationships with local advertisers, and wants to prove what you can do when nobody’s managing you from a regional office, we want to talk to you.

The opportunity in front of you:

This market has not been worked. That is not a euphemism. There is no seasoned rep currently out there calling on local businesses for KHUK or Stinger. No one is knocking on doors in Llano, Burnet, Marble Falls, Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Johnson City, Kingsland or Mason on behalf of these stations. The inventory is sitting there.

Both stations are genuinely well-liked in the communities they serve. Listeners tune in. Local businesses know the names. What’s been missing is someone with the skills and initiative to convert that goodwill into advertising revenue. A seasoned seller walking into this territory is not fighting for scraps in an overworked market. This is untouched ground.

The Hill Country is also a growing market. Tourism, real estate, small business formation, and population growth across the region have all accelerated in recent years. New businesses are opening. Established ones are looking for ways to reach customers. The advertiser base is expanding, and there is very little local radio competition for those dollars.

If you’ve spent time in a major-market cluster where every account has been touched a hundred times and margin is squeezed from every direction, this will feel like a different business entirely. The low-hanging fruit here is real, and there is a lot of it.

What the role actually looks like:

In the near term, you sell. You prospect local and regional businesses across the Hill Country: Llano, Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Fredericksburg, Mason. You build accounts. You close contracts. You own your pipeline.

As you demonstrate results, you begin building a sales team around you, recruiting, training, and managing reps.

For the person who performs, the General Manager role covering operations, programming, staff, and revenue across both stations is on the table. That conversation happens based on results, not tenure.

Compensation – Will Grow With You Based On Your Results

BASE SALARY

$2,000 / mo

DIRECT SALES COMMISSION

20%

GM NET PROFIT OVERRIDE

30%

The base gets you in the door. The commission is where a real seller builds meaningful income. And because the market has been largely unsold, the upside here is not theoretical. The profit override ties your long-term earnings directly to what you build. There is no corporate ceiling on what you can make.

What we’re looking for:

Proven radio or media sales experience. You know how to talk to a local business owner and get to a signed contract.

The ability and desire to work without a playbook being handed to you every Monday.

Leadership ambition grounded in results. You want to manage people because you want to build something, not because you want the org chart.

Genuine interest in small-market, community radio. The Hill Country is not a stepping stone market and we are not looking for someone who will treat it like one.

Comfort with a lifestyle that fits the market. The Texas Hill Country is genuinely beautiful, affordable, and community-rich. That is a feature, not a concession.

To apply

Email [email protected] with a short note about yourself: what you’ve sold, what markets you’ve worked, and why this is the conversation you want to have right now. No formal resume required to start the dialogue.

We respond to every serious inquiry. We don’t use recruiters or HR portals. You’ll hear from Evan directly.