Wausau Stations Rally $46K for Wisconsin Tornado Victims

After an EF-3 tornado tore through Ringle, WI, last Friday, Midwest Communications of Wausau rallied its listeners to raise $46,082.60 for disaster relief; the result of a community cookout held April 23 in the ACE Hardware parking lot in nearby Weston.

Over 140 homes were damaged as the storm cut a diagonal path across Marathon County. Ringle Fire Chief Chris Kielman said most residents have been allowed to return, but about two dozen remain displaced. Ringle is still accepting donations at Incredible Bank locations and Ringle Town Hall. The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has also established a relief fund.

Midwest Communications Wausau Market Manager Brian Mitz said, “I am thrilled to share the incredible success of our recent fundraiser at Ace Hardware. The event exceeded expectations and stands as a true testament to what a dedicated team and supportive community can accomplish when they unite for a common cause. I am very proud of our team at Midwest Communications, whose hard work, passion, and commitment made this event possible.”

Ringle Fire Chief Kielman said, “The support that was here for this fundraiser was amazing. The community has really stepped forward.”

Mitz added, “We also extend our sincere gratitude to Ace Hardware for their generous support, as well as to the many vendors who contributed their time and resources. Finally, a heartfelt thank you goes out to our community. The participation, donations, generosity, and encouragement are what truly bring this event to life. We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to helping the town of Ringle during these tough times.”