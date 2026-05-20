Full-time Radio Host/Producer

About Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is the parent organization of WYPR 88.1 FM and WTMD 89.7 FM. We provide rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture—across expanding radio and digital formats—that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region. Our mission is rooted in journalistic integrity, cultural merit, and community service.

Position Summary

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) seeks a creative and detail-oriented Host and Producer to work alongside the programming department to further engage with the Maryland community through thoughtful programming. This role is responsible for hosting the daily afternoon drive shift on WTMD, creating content for the website and social media platforms. This position is engaged with the Development Department as talent for events and pledge drives.

Key Responsibilities

Host daily afternoon drive shift.

Produce, edit, and publish original content on the website and social media.

Produce, edit, and publish on-air spots for BPM pledge drives.

Appear and assist at events with the Director of Events.

Serve as a fill-in host or board operator as needed.

Ensure all content aligns with BPM’s brand, editorial standards, and mission.

Participates in WTMD’s Matrix Management Model as assigned.

Qualifications

Required:

Minimum of 1 year of radio hosting experience, preferably in public broadcasting.

Minimum of 1 year of radio production experience, preferably in public broadcasting.

Strong understanding of local and national music trends.

Excellent writing and radio script development skills.

Strong announcing, board operation, and on-air presentation abilities.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional experience.

Preferred:

Experience producing content for an AAA radio station.

Familiarity with social media content strategy and publishing tools.

Knowledge of public media audiences.

Compensation

Salary Range: $65,000 - $70,000

Reporting & Collaboration

Reports to the Program Director

Works with Development Department for on-air production of spots for pledge drives.

Works with event production teams as needed.

To apply visit: https://bpmhr.bamboohr.com/careers/84?source=aWQ9NDc%3D

Equal Opportunity & Organizational Commitment

Baltimore Public Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to building a team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We actively encourage applicants from historically underrepresented groups—including but not limited to Black, Indigenous, and people of color, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, veterans, and people with disabilities—to apply.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public media organization, Baltimore Public Media operates WYPR 88.1 FM and WTMD 89.7 FM, serving the Baltimore region and Maryland with trusted journalism, engaging music, and cultural programming. We are dedicated to enriching our community through independent media and public service.