Ace & TJ Moving Off Kiss 95.1 To New Flagship Station In Charlotte

Beasley Media Group’s Ace & TJ Show is switching its flagship station, moving from Kiss 95.1 (WNKS) to K104.7 (WKQC). The Charlotte-based show, which is syndicated across the southeastern United States, will make the move on Tuesday, May 28.

The duo celebrated their 25th anniversary as a show last year.

Ace & TJ currently airs in a midday slot on WNKS, and will also shift times to run in the afternoons on WKQC. With the change, WNKS’ Maney & LauRen Show will broadcast for an extra hour per day and Cameron Moore will get an extended midday shift.

Beasley Vice President of Music & Entertainment John Reynolds said, “Buckle up Charlotte, the iconic Ace & TJ show is back with all the belly laughs and the same wit and wisdom that made them legends. Given the show’s style, it’s the perfect fit for WKQC!”

Kiss 95.1 operates a CHR format, while K104.7 is an Adult Contemporary station.

TJ shared his excitement, saying, “Every single pleasure sensor in my enormous brain has been stimulated since I received word of our move to K104.7. Now, we begin similar stimulation to the brains of the audience!”

Ace added, “We are very excited to be part of K104.7 because the combination of their audience and their music with our history in Charlotte is a perfect fit.”