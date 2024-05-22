Spotify: Audio Trust Fueling The Rise Of The ‘Podfluencer’

Spotify has made note of a new type of influencer: the podfluencer. According to a survey conducted by the streamer, 63% of people trust their favorite podcast host more than their favorite social media influencer as audio best shapes listener opinions and behaviors.

The study comes as a part of Spotify’s first “Global Podcast Trends Tour,” delving into the company as a podcast platform and its analytics. The Tour uses first-party streaming data and surveys conducted between Q1 2023 and Q2 2024 from twelve markets, including the US, UK, and Canada.

The data reveals 48% of Gen Zs and Millennials are more likely to be interested in products when promoted by their favorite podcasters. 45% of these younger audiences trust brands advertised on podcasts because of their trusted relationship with the “podfluencer.” Not only this, but this trust translates into operation: 62% of respondents indicate they took some form of action – such as searching for or purchasing a product – after hearing an audio ad during a podcast.

Spotify reports that its podcast ads perform 26% better than industry benchmarks across 240 publishers, demonstrating the platform’s ability to deliver effective advertising solutions.

As YouTube grows as a podcast platform, Spotify users are also bringing visuals into the on-demand audio space. The platform has seen a 39% increase in global daily streams of video podcasts. This trend is particularly pronounced among Gen Z listeners, with 55% reporting that they prefer podcast content over social media content when they follow someone on both platforms.

Spotify Global Brand Strategy Thought Leadership Lead Jenny Haggard said, “There’s no denying we’re in the midst of the podcast era as people turn to podcasts to be inspired, informed, educated and much more. And with that, it’s only natural for a new type of influencer to emerge. Through this Podcast Trends Tour we’ve uncovered just how important podfluencers are for marketers looking to connect with audiences in a genuine way. With Spotify’s uniquely engaged audience and innovations in the podcast space, we have made it the perfect place to do just that.”