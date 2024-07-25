(By Chris Stonick) What makes a great salesperson? There are a lot of books and articles out there that will give you exceptional qualities: Driven. Resilient. Problem solver. Critical thinker. Competitive. All of these are solid traits – but not the greatest sales trait, I’ve found.

The greatest salesperson I have ever worked with was Dave Bandas. We spent 8 years together. Dave had all the traits I mentioned and plenty more, but the one thing he had that set him in a league of his own was…

He had no comfort level when it came to his income.

That isn’t to say Dave wasn’t making money, but no matter how much he earned, he always looked higher. That is a rare trait.

Most sellers have a magic number in mind, and once they hit that number, they exhale, pat themselves on the back, and proceed to lose their hunger and edge. Forget your income comfort level and your fire will continually burn hot!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations.