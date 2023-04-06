A Silver Anniversary For Ace & TJ

The Ace & TJ Show marked its 25th anniversary on Charlotte, NC airwaves on Tuesday. They started on WHQC, before moving to Beasley Media Group’s Kiss 95.1 (WNKS) and are syndicated across the southeast. They were one of the first syndicated shows to offer both a live stream and on-demand content, as well as post-show podcasts. The show plans a whole year of celebrations.

The most exciting thing is not just celebrating the 25 years that have passed, but that we are using this milestone to kick off a huge year of new celebrations and charity events. We really are just getting started,” said David “Ace” Cannon.