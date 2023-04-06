CBS ‘World News Roundup’ Anchor Bill Lynch Passes

Bill Lynch, a former anchor of CBS News Radio’s World News Roundup and a veteran journalist, died at 77. He joined CBS News as a correspondent in 1981 and became the anchor of World News Roundup from 1985 until 1999, during which time the program was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

“His booming voice and punchy writing style set him apart,” World News Roundup anchor Steve Kathan said in Lynch’s obituary on CBS News Radio. “He read and knew so much about so many issues and so many places. Bill Lynch was an influence on me and so many others who aimed to do what he could do.”