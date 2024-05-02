Chiquibaby and ‘El Genio’ To Broadcast From The White House

Nueva Network’s nationally syndicated radio programs, El Show de Alex “El Genio” Lucas and Chiquibaby Show, will both conduct a special live broadcast from the White House on Monday, May 6 as part of the Biden administration’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Lucas and Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis will be on hand for the festivities. Himonidis told Radio Ink, “It’s such a privilege to be invited to the White House on such an important date and cause to celebrate and represent our Latino community.”

The White House began officially recognizing Cinco de Mayo in 2001 during George W. Bush’s administration. The celebration typically includes invitations to Mexican dignitaries, politicians, artists, and notable community figures to honor the contributions of Hispanics in and outside the United States.

President Biden previously appeared on El Show de Alex “El Genio” Lucas in March to discuss the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army’s surprising victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under General Ignacio Zaragoza.