Beasley Boston Names Kyra Ringer As Chief Engineer

Beasley Media Group has appointed Kyra Ringer as the new Chief Engineer for its Boston cluster. Ringer joins Beasley from her previous role as an independent contract engineer in New England. Before that, she was Chief Engineer at Cumulus Media in Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, FL.

In her new role at Beasley, Ringer will oversee the maintenance of transmitters and studios, troubleshoot and repair RF systems, and manage audio routing and broadcasting using Wheatstone and WheatNet technologies among other duties.

Ringer said, “Having been raised in studios and transmitter sites, I feel that broadcast engineering is in my DNA. My father has been a broadcast engineer for more than 40 years and has taught me most of what I know. I credit him with instilling an unwavering work ethic in me as I watched him work tirelessly through my childhood years. I have been working in radio for more than 25 years and love every aspect of what I do.”

Beasley Boston Market Manager Mary Menna remarked, “Kyra brings deep radio engineering expertise and a can-do attitude to complete our Boston Engineering and IT team. We are thrilled to have her.”

Beasley Boston Director of Engineering & IT Dennis Knudsen commented, “Kyra brings a refreshing blend of innovation and expertise to the Boston engineering team. We are all excited to have her on board.”