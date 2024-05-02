FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade Joins Dallas Talk Radio At KLIF

FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade is joining the weekday lineup at Cumulus Media Dallas’ 570 KLIF-AM, starting Monday, May 6. The Brian Kilmeade Show will air in the midday slot, bringing Kilmeade’s experience in politics, finance, sports, and entertainment.

Kilmeade, who is also a Co-Host on FOX & Friends and Host of One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, is syndicated through FOX News Audio.

KLIF Program Director Bruce Collins said, “We are extremely excited to add Brian Kilmeade to the 570 KLIF-AM/96.3 FM-HD2 weekday radio lineup, especially as we head into the election season. Brian will be talking each day to the movers and shakers in the political world, keeping DFW up to date. Together with Sean Hannity weekday afternoons, we have the national political scene more than covered

Kilmeade added, “I am thrilled to be joining a great station with a rich history like KLIF and enter the fourth biggest market in the country. I’m honored to be a part of this first-class lineup right in the middle of this historic election season, and in short order will be in Dallas to meet all of the listeners in person!”