New Ballance For MARC Radio Group Gainesville With GSM Hire

Lance Ballance is joining MARC Radio Group as General Sales Manager for its Gainesville/Ocala, FL cluster. Ballance transitions to MARC from Ramar Communications in Lubbock, TX, where he was a Brand Manager and account executive.

Ballance previously served as Director of Content for Townsquare Media in Lubbock, Operations Manager for Cumulus Media in Worcester, MA, and Program Director for stations in Fort Myers, Birmingham, Memphis, and Salt Lake City. He also has on-air experience with KOST and KBIG in Los Angeles.

MARC Radio Chief Revenue Officer Scott Miller said, “Lance possesses the attributes we sought to bring our company to the next level. He’s a leader. He coaches his teams with enthusiasm. MARC Radio is growing, and with Lance leading our sales team here in Gainesville, that growth is assured.”

Ballance expressed, “If you follow the industry as I do, you take notice of MARC Radio’s emerging reputation as a caring enterprise committed to its people, its advertisers, and its listeners – embodying a true local station culture. I’ve experienced the opposite and wanted to be part of growing that local culture even more, and leading it even further.”