Giglio, Douglas to Host Mid-Days at WIP-FM

Audacy says its Philadelphia sports radio outlet WIP-FM (94.1 FM) will launch a new mid-day show with Joe Giglio and Hugh Douglas.

Giglio is moving from evenings to mid-day to host the program, while Douglas — a former National Football League defensive end who played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars — is re-joining the station.

“Few people have a deeper connection to the Philadelphia sports audience than Eagles legend Hugh Douglas, and we’re thrilled to bring him back to WIP,” Rod Lakin, the brand manager for WIP-FM, said on Wednesday. “Joe Giglio has been a staple in evenings for WIP, and we’re very excited to see his role expand in middays. It’s an incredible opportunity to add two extremely talented hosts to the new WIP weekday lineup during one of the most exciting periods in Philadelphia sports history.”

Douglas was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in November of 2022. After playing, Douglas was hired as the Eagles’ Good Will Ambassador. His broadcasting career includes time as a co-host on WIP, a full-time analyst on ESPN2’s “Numbers Never Lie,” NFL Studios and as an analyst on ESPN programs such as “Sports Center,” “NFL Live,” ESPN2’s “First Take” and ESPNEWS. Douglas has also spent time on BBC America and as a reporter with Philadelphia Fox station WTXF-TV (Channel 29).

Giglio broke into the industry after winning New York sister station WFAN’s (660 AM) Fantasy Phenom contest in 2012. A year later, Giglio joined WIP as a fill-in host. Since 2017, he has hosted evenings for the station, including Philadelphia Phillies pregame and postgame shows. Additionally, Giglio has been a host on “BetQL Daily,” weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET on the BetQL Network.

The station previously announced that following the conclusion of the Eagles season and upcoming retirement of WIP veteran Angelo Cataldi in early 2023, the station’s current midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to morning drive, weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET. The show will also feature longtime WIP morning anchor Rhea Hughes and producer James Seltzer. Jon Marks and Ike Reese will continue to be heard in afternoon drive, weekdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. The station will launch an immediate search for a new night show host.