KBCO’s Ginger Announces Retirement

iHeartMedia’s Denver-based world class rock station KBCO (97.3 FM) says its mid-day host Ginger will be retiring at the end of the month.

Ginger has been on the air in the Denver market for four decades, introducing music lovers to new songs and artists and offering her perspective on matters of importance to the local community.

“Since 1988, I’ve hosted hundreds of live sessions in KBCO Studio C and interviewed so many talented musicians,” Ginger said in a statement. “I had the wonderful opportunity to be among the first to interview artists like Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile early in their careers. As a self-proclaimed Beatlemaniac, my most cherished career moment was interviewing Paul McCartney backstage at Folsom Field in 1993. What I valued most about my years on the air at KBCO was sharing and connecting with our audience. I recently had a listener say that ‘you are us,’ which meant so much, as I always wanted to be a friend on the other side of the speaker.”

“Denver radio listeners will surely miss hearing her friendly voice and colorful insight daily,” a spokesperson for the station said on Wednesday.

Ginger’s last day will be Saturday, December 31.