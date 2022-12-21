Cumulus says Alexis “Lexi” Ziccardi has been hired to serve as the mid-day host at Buffalo alternative rocker WEDG (103.3 FM, The Edge).

Ziccardi comes to the station from Jacksonville, where she worked as a morning producer and on-air personality for a station owned by Cox Media Group. She is a native of western New York state.

“Lexi is the perfect person to take over afternoons on The Edge,” Jim Riley, the vice president and market manager of Cumulus’ Buffalo station group, said in a statement. “She is a great talent from Buffalo, coming back home musically and culturally. She really understands what’s important to the Buffalo audience.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Lexi back to Buffalo,” said operations manager Joe Siragusa. “She’s got a passion for radio and audio entertainment, [and] has a great depth of knowledge across our industry. She will be the perfect addition to Team Edge.”

“I am honored to be coming back to Buffalo to be on a station I grew up listening to,” Ziccardi said on Wednesday. “The Edge is legendary, and I’m so excited to be part of this next chapter.”