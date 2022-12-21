KRBE Holds ‘Houston’s Little Heroes’ Radiothon

Cumulus top 40 station KRBE (104.1 FM) in Houston raised over $122,000 for a local children’s hospital during its “Houston’s Little Heroes” radiothon.

The charity event took place on December 15 with a live broadcast of KBRE’s morning show The Roula & Ryan Show at Texas Children’s Hospital in the city.

Throughout the day, KRBE on-air talent shared with listeners impactful stories on how this great organization has impacted children’s lives. Listeners called and texted to donate, with all funds raised going to help local children and families served by the hospital.

A total of $122,349 was collected during the event.