ENCO Brings SPECai To Adams Radio Group and Southern Stone

ENCO Systems, Benztown, and Compass Media Networks have partnered with Adams Radio Group and Southern Stone Communications to introduce the SPECai product in select US markets after receiving accolades at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

SPECai leverages AI technology to generate fully produced spec spots in both English and Spanish, complete with regional accents. ENCO introduced the platform in October, with Compass managing domestic sales and marketing, while Benztown handles international clients and sonic design.

Southern Stone Communications has implemented SPECai in Jackson, TN; Valdosta, GA; Daytona Beach, FL; and Huntsville, AL. Adams Radio Group has rolled out SPECai in Tallahassee, FL; Las Cruces, NM; Valparaiso, IN; and Ft. Wayne, IN.

Southern Stone Jackson, TN, General Manager Chip Thomas said, “I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly our sellers could create a great sounding commercial, with no help from production, and use it to help close new business.” Adams Radio Group Northern Indiana Market Manager Jennifer Figg also praised the product.

Both companies join a growing list of radio groups utilizing SPECai, including Connoisseur Media, Summit Media, Magnum Communications, Bennett Radio Group, Black Diamond Broadcasting, Local Media San Diego, and Yavapai Broadcasting.