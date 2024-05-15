Gottlieb Preps For ‘Mental Gymnastics’ Of Radio and Coaching

FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb has been appointed head coach for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team and says he can effectively balance his new role while continuing to host his nationally syndicated weekday show.

Gottlieb, a Milwaukee native and former collegiate and pro basketball point guard, has been a FOX Sports analyst since 2017. He had previously been with CBS Sports Radio and Westwood One. He hosts the Doug Gottlieb Show on FOX Sports Radio and has occasionally substituted for Colin Cowherd on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

During his introductory news conference on Wednesday, Gottlieb discussed his transition from broadcasting to coaching. He is taking over for Sundance Wicks, who left Green Bay after one year to lead Wyoming. Wicks improved Green Bay to an 18-14 record from a previous 3-29 season.

Gottlieb acknowledged “the mental gymnastics of doing it,” but says the arrangement allows him to accept a lower coaching salary, helping Green Bay allocate more resources to the rest of his coaching staff.

“Most coaches have their own coach’s show – obviously not live, not for two hours live nationally,” Gottlieb said. He emphasized the need to manage his time effectively and is open to adjusting his commitments if necessary, including a move away from broadcasting.

Gottlieb added, “Every kid has a dream growing up, some want to be a firefighter, others want to be president. I have always wanted to be a head basketball coach at the Division I level.” He continued, “Green Bay Basketball will be a family, and you are all welcome to join the family. Together, we are going to play great basketball, bring positive attention to the Fox Valley and UWGB community, and have a heck of a lot of fun doing it. I can’t wait to meet you all and welcome you to the new Phoenix Family. If you need me, I’ll be in the gym. Let’s be great.”