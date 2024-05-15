Washington Spirit Find Their Radio Home On DC’s ESPN 630

The Washington Spirit has announced its first-ever radio partnership with Cumulus Media Washington, DC’s ESPN 630 (WSBN-AM). The station will broadcast 13 regular NWSL season matches throughout the 2024 season, starting May 18 when the Washington Spirit faces Angel City FC.

Bram Weinstein, known for his role as the radio voice of the Washington Commanders and host of The Bram Weinstein Show on ESPN 630, will handle the play-by-play duties. He will be joined by former Spirit player Gaby Vincent as the color commentator, with Michael Minnich providing additional commentary and serving as an alternate.

Minnich has previous broadcasting experience with the Spirit and the Washington Freedom, part of Major League Cricket.

Fans can listen to the matches live on WashingtonSpirit.com, the ESPN 630 app, and the ESPN 630 website. The radio broadcast will also be played throughout the concourse and in select spaces at Audi Field during home games.

In addition to match broadcasts, the partnership includes a dedicated podcast channel, Spirit Spotlight, offering exclusive content such as postgame analysis and weekly interviews.

Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone commented, “There is a demand for Washington Spirit matches and partnering with a renowned brand such as ESPN 630 was a great partnership decision to ensure the Spirit is as accessible as possible for our fans. Like our brand, this partnership is inclusive, providing matches for fans who are on-the-go to those with vision impairments, we want to make tuning into Spirit matches the best possible experience for everyone outside of attending a match in person.”

ESPN 630 Program Director Bill Hess remarked, “We are incredibly excited to join forces with the Washington Spirit and bring the excitement of women’s soccer to our listeners. At ESPN 630 AM, we are dedicated to showcasing the best in sports, and partnering with the Spirit aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to providing comprehensive coverage of the Washington Spirit and amplifying their impact both on and off the field.”