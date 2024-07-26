Today Is AWMF’s First-Ever Gracies Day of Giving

Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation celebrates its first Gracies Day of Giving, commemorating the birthday of the award’s namesake, Gracie Allen. Contributions can be made through the AWMF’s donation page or via Venmo.

Supporters are encouraged to spread the word about Gracies Day of Giving using the hashtag #GraciesDayOfGiving on social media.

Funds raised will support AWMF’s efforts to foster positive change for women in the media industry by offering educational programs, recognition events, and scholarships for female students pursuing media careers.

Gracies Day of Giving invites both long-standing and new supporters to contribute. The funds collected will be crucial for continuing programs like the Gracies Leadership Awards Fellowship, which allows students to participate in and attend the event.