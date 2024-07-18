Rumba Bumps The Beat In Tampa Bay Radio Signal Swap

iHeartMedia Tampa Bay has moved Rumba down the dial to a stronger signal. Formerly at 106.5 WRUB, the Contemporary Latin Hits station is now at home on 95.7 WBTP‘s 100,000-watt signal. WBTP previously carried Hip-Hop and R&B as The Beat.

The station’s lineup includes The Enrique Santos Show, Sarykarmen Rivera, Los Anormales, Rodolfo El Chamo, and Laura Laserna, with more local talent joining soon. Rumba 95.7 kicked off its new era by stunting a commercial-free lineup of hits from Latino artists like Bad Bunny, Feid, Karol G, and Marc Anthony.

As such, The Beat has traded places with Rumba, moving to 106.5/102.

iHeartLatino SVP of Programming P.J. Gonzalez said, “Rumba 95.7 will feature a special mix of music tailored specifically to the local Latino community in Tampa Bay. We’re also excited to have Enrique Santos hosting our morning show on a far superior signal, ensuring that his unique content reaches even more listeners.”

Rumba Program Director Super Martinez remarked, “I’m thrilled to provide our listeners with our brand Rumba and to become the largest Spanish-language station with the strongest signal in all of Tampa Bay.”

Division President Chris Soechtig added, “We are thrilled to expand coverage of Rumba 95.7 on a massive 100,000-Watt signal, in addition to being available across multiple platforms via the iHeartRadio app, dedicated to serving and celebrating the vibrant Latino community in Tampa Bay. This station will provide a platform for diverse voices, culture and music, and we are excited to foster stronger connections within our community.