OUT MONDAY: Meet Radio’s Top 20 Leaders of 2025

As our clocks move forward, so do radio industry leaders! The April issue of Radio Ink magazine shines the spotlight on those who work to ensure a vibrant future for radio. It’s packed with content that will help you grow your leadership skills, nurture the development of new leaders, and lead your stations to record revenue growth!

Here’s what you’ll find in our April issue:

Cover Story: NAB EVP of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp

April Carty-Sipp has a long history of service to the broadcast community. In our interview, we discuss current issues and legislation impacting the radio industry and her work with the NAB and as a board member of the Library of American Broadcasting, along with the importance of leadership development, participation in industry events, and supporting free local media.

Radio’s Top 20 Leaders

Radio Ink celebrates the industry’s top leaders, honoring them for their unflagging commitment to radio. Our feature introduces you to each of this year’s honorees and includes their perspectives on growth priorities, who they turn to for leadership inspiration, and their strategies for connecting with younger audiences.

The Watchtower of Leadership

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti celebrates radio’s current leaders and looks forward to the development of the next generation. Advocating for transparency, digital savvy, and agile resource management, Deborah offers a forward-thinking strategy for industry executives.

Facts and Truth About Advertising

“The Wizard of Ads,” Roy Williams, gets back to basics on what works in advertising, what doesn’t, and why. Once you understand the rules, you’ll be able to create better campaigns for your clients.

Coming Back to Radio

Team member retention is a significant concern for radio leaders. Josh Brown of Rome Radio Partners offers a personal perspective on this issue, describing how he took a hiatus from his radio sales career to enter the world of digital marketing and eventually returned to radio.

The Top AI Skills Every Radio Seller Should Develop Right Now

AI is here to stay: The question is whether you and your team can leverage this technology to better connect with prospects, serve your clients, and explode your sales. Radio Ink’s AI guru, Dara Kalvort, lays out the skills your AEs need to use AI tools to their fullest potential!

Plus, the best in training and actionable ideas from Paige Nienaber, Loyd Ford, Jim Reilly, and our other regular columnists!

