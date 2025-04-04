What To See At NAB Show 2025: Weekend Sessions for Radio

From economic forecasts to radio’s next superstars, NAB Show 2025 starts with a weekend of sessions focused on the future, all on topics affecting small and medium market broadcasters and the largest companies alike. Here is a sampling of what to expect:

Saturday, April 5

NAB Small and Medium Market Radio Forum

2:00 – 6:00p | W213–W215

Roundtables will cover AI-driven marketing, innovative promotions, podcasting strategies, niche audience targeting, digital sales growth, and community building through events and social media. Additional discussions, led by Xperi, RAB, Coleman Insights, and Marketron, will focus on connected car engagement, advertiser data demands, and local-first strategies for digital ad success.

his forum will include S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Analyst Justin Nielson examining economic challenges and opportunities facing radio, particularly around audience demographics, digital competition, and revenue trends.

Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard will follow with a session on creative revenue models suited for smaller broadcasters operating with tight resources.

Interactive roundtable discussions will cover AI marketing strategies, innovative promotions, data-driven advertising, podcasting, maintaining radio’s place in connected cars, niche market targeting, monetizing high school sports, and social media community building.

Speakers include RAB CEO Mike Hulvey, Xperi Senior Vice President of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo, Lenawee Broadcasting Company CEO Julie Koehn, and Coleman Insights President Warren Kurtzman.

Sunday, April 6

Cross-Platform Content Wins – Radio and Podcast Success Stories

10:00 – 10:50a | W233

This session focuses on how broadcasters are repurposing and extending their content across radio, podcasting, digital, and social platforms to maximize audience reach and revenue.

Buzz Knight will moderate the panel, which includes SC Public Radio Director Sean Birch, Hubbard Radio Executive Vice President/Programming Greg Strassell, iHeartMedia WBZ Boston Reporter Matt Shearer, and Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker.

The Local Advertising Buying Landscape: What Are Clients Buying, and How Are Radio Sellers Succeeding or Missing Out?

11:30a – 12:20p | W233

A breakdown of the Borrell Associates and RAB annual digital benchmarking report, this session will explore local advertisers’ media planning behaviors and what radio sales teams need to know to capture digital revenue.

Moderated by RAB President/CEO Mike Hulvey, speakers include Marketron Senior Director of Digital Strategy Dustin Wilson, Borrell Associates CEO Gordon Borrell, Davis Broadcasting, Inc. Vice President/Market Manager Greg Davis Jr., and Salem Media Group EVP of Operations and Revenue Development Linnae Young.

Managing the Bottom Line

1:30 – 2:15p | W233

As the radio industry adapts to evolving market conditions, this panel will share successful strategies for managing operational expenses and maximizing revenue.

Midway Broadcasting Chair and CEO Melody Spann Cooper will moderate the session featuring Cox Media Group Executive Vice President, Radio Rob Babin, Cumulus Radio Station Group Regional Vice-President/Market Manager Tricia Gallenbeck, and Miller Kaplan Partner Andrew Rosen.

Becoming A Radio Superstar By 30

2:00 – 3:00p | W304

Since 2019, Radio Ink Magazine has recognized the industry’s 30 and Under Superstars each December, highlighting the rising talent shaping the future of radio. This session brings together past honorees to share their career journeys, insights, and strategies for success in a rapidly evolving industry, covering topics such as breaking into radio, career growth, personal branding, and adapting to new audio trends.

Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats will moderate the panel, which includes Content Creator Dana Schaeffer and Compass Media Networks Director of Affiliate Sales and Account Executive Liane Sousa.

For full coverage on NAB Show 2025 live from Las Vegas and more can’t-miss sessions, follow our Radio Ink daily headlines and @radioinkmagazine on Instagram.