NPR, SiriusXM Trail Behind iHeart in Latest US Podcast Rankings

iHeartMedia is continuing to dominate the podcast sector according to the June 2024 US Podcast Ranker from Triton Digital. A month after its debut on the list, the iHeart Audience Network maintained its leading position on the Top Sales Networks Report.

The ranker showcases the most popular networks and podcasts in terms of downloads and users, with iHeart amassing 66.3 million average weekly downloads and 18.3 million average weekly users. SiriusXM Podcast Network – 38.2 million downloads and 12.7 million users – and NPR – 23.5 million downloads and 6.4 million users – followed, securing the second and third spots respectively.

The top podcasts by downloads were NPR News Now at number one, Up First at number two, both from NPR, and Dateline NBC from NBCUniversal News Group at number three. In terms of listenership, NPR News Now and Up First held the first and third positions, respectively, with Crime Junkie from audiochuck in between at number two.

June also saw several new entries in the rankings, including Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra and The Idaho Massacre from NBCUniversal News Group and iHeart Audience Network, respectively. Other notable debuts were Drowning Creek from SiriusXM Podcast Network, The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart from Paramount, and Betrayal from iHeart Audience Network.

Additional podcasts that made their debut based on downloads were Strict Scrutiny from SiriusXM Podcast Network, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, and Countdown with Keith Olbermann, both from iHeart Audience Network.

The rankings are based on average weekly downloads and users, aligned with the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.1. Triton’s Podcast Metrics service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab, ensuring a standardized approach across the industry by eliminating inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data.