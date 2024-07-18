El Chiquibaby Show Expands To Spain On Cadena’s Sol Latino

El Chiquibaby Show, hosted by Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis, is expanding its reach across the Atlantic into Spain. Starting July 22, the show will broadcast in four major Spanish cities: Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, and Murcia via Cadena’s Sol Latino.

El Sol Latino Radio carries Latin American music and culture, featuring a range of genres from Salsa to Reggaetón Pop, for Spanish audiences.

Himonidis is syndicated across more than 100 Spanish-language radio stations in the US via Nueva Network and was named one of 2024’s Most Influential Women in Radio by Radio Ink. People en Español also named her one of its “25 Most Powerful Women.”

The show recently made headlines with a live broadcast from the White House featuring interviews with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during the Cinco de Mayo celebration.