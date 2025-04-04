Kenya Young to Lead Louisville Public Media Starting In May

Following an extensive national search, Louisville Public Media has announced the appointment of Kenya Young as its next President and CEO. Young’s nearly two decades of public media experience include leadership roles at New York Public Radio and NPR.

At NPR, she served as Managing Editor in the newsroom and as Executive Producer of Morning Edition and Up First. Young was most recently Senior Vice President of New York Public Radio. Young will now lead 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville as well as LPM’s local journalism initiative, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

Young will step into the role on May 19, succeeding Stephen George, who has held the role since 2018.

LPM Board Chair Abby Shue stated, “We are delighted to welcome Kenya Young as the new CEO of Louisville Public Media. With a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in public media, and a bold vision for the future, Kenya is poised to lead LPM to new heights. Her dynamic energy, expertise in content creation, audience development, and fundraising, coupled with her proven ability to build and lead high-performing teams, make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Kenya will collaborate with LPM’s exceptional staff to drive continued innovation and lasting impact for one of Louisville’s most important community assets.”

Young remarked, “I am thrilled and energized to join the exceptional team at Louisville Public Media. From my first interactions with the staff and board, I’ve been impressed by their innovative spirit, commitment to excellence, and forward-looking vision. LPM has built something truly special – a dynamic organization that serves its community through outstanding journalism, music, and cultural programming that connects and inspires.”

“At a time when trusted local media is more essential than ever, I’m committed to ensuring LPM fulfills its mission to provide independent and courageous news, music, and experiences that serve the needs and aspirations of Louisville’s multifaceted communities. Louisville is a vibrant, culturally rich community, and by deepening connections across all neighborhoods and embracing bold innovation, we’ll ensure more people in our community are seen and heard, and feel connected,” she added.