Neville and Rieder Raised To Music Director Roles at NRG Omaha

NRG Media Omaha has elevated two of its on-air personalities to Music Director roles. Mike Neville, afternoon host on 101.9 The Keg (KOOO), and Megan Rieder, co-host of the morning show on Sweet 98.5 (KQKQ), have both been promoted.

Neville began at The Keg in a part-time and weekend role, gradually working his way into a daily on-air position and now into music leadership. On the Hot AC side, Rieder’s career has taken her from Omaha to Knoxville and Lincoln, NE, before returning to her hometown.

NRG Media Omaha Operations Manager Steve King said, “This is an exciting moment for NRG Media Omaha. Both Mike and Megan came to me and raised their hands to do more with the direction of their radio stations. Because they are extremely dialed into their formats, passionate about the music and came in with a strategy, this was an easy decision.”

Neville noted, “101.9 The Keg has been my radio home for the last decade. I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to continue building on our past success and take this station to its full potential with all our amazing on-air talent and unique playlist.”

Rieder added, “I’m super stoked to be taking on this new role as MD of Sweet 98.5! As an Omaha native, this is a station I’ve listened to since I was a kid, and doing the morning show alongside my partner-in-crime, Spicoli, has been a total ‘pinch-me’ moment. This has been a career-long goal, and to say I’m grateful to be given this opportunity is an understatement. We love connecting with our listeners every morning, and this is just another way I’ll be able to do that; by bringing them the music they love.”