AM Radio Shines in 2025 NABLF Service to America Awards

The NAB Leadership Foundation has announced the winners of the 2025 Celebration of Service to America Awards, which honor local radio and television stations for exceptional community service across the United States.

As the debate continues on Capitol Hill over whether AM radio should remain standard in new vehicle dashboards, this year’s awards offer a timely reminder of the format’s enduring value. Three of the four top station honors are being awarded to AM stations for their lifesaving work and community connection.

Among the radio honorees, iHeartMedia Asheville’s WWNC-AM will receive the Small Market award for its coverage and community service during the widespread flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. Beasley Media Group will be recognized in the Broadcast Ownership Group category for its Community of Caring initiative.

The following honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on June 10 at The Anthem in Washington, DC:

Service to Community Award – Broadcast Ownership Group:

Beasley Media Group, Community of Caring

Service to Community Award – Large/Major Market:

830 WCCO-AM, Audacy, Minneapolis, Minn. — Lifesaving Locks for Families with Children with Autism

Service to Community Award – Medium Market:

WYCT, ADX, Pensacola, Fla. — Cat Country Cares for Kids

Service to Community Award – Small Market:

WWNC-AM, iHeartMedia, Asheville, NC — Voice in the Storm

Service to Community Award – First Informer:

WBAL-AM, Hearst, Baltimore, MD — Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

Television recipients include Scripps for More than News in the Broadcast Ownership Group category, KCRA-TV, Hearst, Sacramento, in the Large/Major Market for Escaping the Blade, and WIBW-TV, Gray, Topeka, for Hear Me See Me in the Small Market category. The First Informer Award was presented to WBAL-AM, Hearst, Baltimore, for its coverage of the Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “Every day, local broadcasters demonstrate why they are essential to our communities. From being first on the scene during catastrophic events and guiding people to safety during natural disasters, to raising awareness on critical local issues and delivering food and supplies to those in need, television and radio stations are always there when it matters most, serving the public. We are excited to share their impactful stories at the 2025 Celebration of Service to America Awards gala in June.”