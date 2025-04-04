Blast From The Past: B. Derek Shaw, WRAW-AM

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from B. Derek Shaw at WRAW-AM in Reading, PA, in 1978.

Derek tells Radio Ink, “The photo is from when I was an air personality/weekend news desk, at WRAW-AM. It was owned by the now-defunct Camelot Communications, Inc.”

“The music library consisted of an entire wall (perhaps 50 feet in length) with song carts (broadcast cartridges, remember them?). I’m guessing there were 500+ songs. The music format was (in addition to the currents) play the next one in order from the wall. When done, turn it upside down. Then when it got back to the beginning, jocks would then turn them right-side up after playing that song. Those were the days!”

Thanks, Derek! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

