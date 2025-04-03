Louisiana Radio Excellence Celebrated at 2025 Prestige Awards

Radio stations and personalities across Louisiana were recognized for excellence in programming, community service, and innovation at the 2025 Prestige Awards, hosted by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters in Baton Rouge.

The ceremony also inducted new members into the Louisiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame, including WFMF-FM’s Danny Simar, and honored KRLQ/KWZM’s Bill Brown with the Radio Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards celebrate exceptional work across small and large markets and are judged by out-of-state experts who evaluate entries based on storytelling, production quality, and local impact.

2025 Prestige Award Radio Winners

Radio Young Professional of the Year: WDGL-FM, Alondra Villarreal – Baton Rouge, LA

Radio Broadcast Engineer of the Year: Guaranty Media, Beau Wegmann – Baton Rouge, LA

Radio Student Broadcaster of the Year: WNXX, Cassi Speziale – Baton Rouge, LA

Best Podcast – Small Market: Roux 102.3 – Ruston, LA

Best Podcast – Large Market: WEMX – Baton Rouge, LA

Best Use of Digital Media – Small Market: Roux 102.3 – Ruston, LA

Best Use of Digital Media – Large Market: WWOZ – New Orleans, LA

Best Election Coverage – Small Market: KBZE – New Orleans, LA

Best Election Coverage – Large Market: WBRP – Baton Rouge, LA

Best Morning Show – Small Market: WHMD – Hammond, LA

Best Morning Show – Large Market: Murphy, Sam, & Jodi – KRVE – Baton Rouge, LA

Best Interview – Small Market: KLWB – Carencro, LA

Best Interview – Large Market: WWOZ – New Orleans, LA

Best Live On-Site Remote – Small Market: KLWB – Carencro, LA

Best Live On-Site Remote – Large Market: WWOZ – New Orleans, LA

Best Sports Show – Small Market: KLWB – Carencro, LA

Best Sports Show – Large Market: WNXX – Baton Rouge, LA

Best Personality/Team – Small Market: KRRV – Alexandria, LA

Best Personality/Team – Large Market: WEMX – Baton Rouge, LA

Producer of the Year – Small Market: KLWB, James Meche – Carencro, LA

Producer of the Year – Large Market: KRVE, Faith Pierce – Baton Rouge, LA

Community Service – Small Market: KRQL – Ruston, LA

Community Service – Large Market: Guaranty Media – Baton Rouge, LA

Promotion of the Year – Small Market: KYMK – Lafayette, LA

Promotion of the Year – Large Market: KRVE – Baton Rouge, LA

Uniquely Louisiana – Small Market: KVPI – Ville Platte, LA

Uniquely Louisiana – Large Market: WWOZ – New Orleans, LA

Station of the Year – Small Market: KVPI – Ville Platte, LA

Station of the Year – Large Market: WDGL – Baton Rouge, LA