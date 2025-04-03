Triton Digital Adds All Publishers to US Podcast Ranker

In addition to the current monthly ranker, Triton Digital is expanding its US Podcast Ranker to include all publishers regardless of whether they currently use Triton’s measurement services in a new quarterly listener-based ranking set to debut later this year.

The new list will be built from a nationally representative survey that includes podcasts across all platforms and publishers, broadening the visibility of shows beyond Triton’s existing partners.

The upcoming quarterly ranker will list the top 200 podcasts based on listener responses to questions about which shows they have listened to or watched, including video podcasts from platforms like YouTube. This will supplement Triton’s existing YouTube integration, which already offers publishers direct insight into their video podcast performance.

Triton will also incorporate Demos+ audience profiles into the ranker. This proprietary modeling system blends download data with listener surveys to determine which podcasts most efficiently reach specific advertiser targets, including demographic, lifestyle, and purchase intent segments. However, this portion of the data will remain exclusive to publishers using Triton’s services.

All new survey and Demos+ data will be collected in collaboration with Signal Hill Insights, which has worked with Triton since 2021. The updated US Podcast Ranker will launch later this year.

Triton Digital SVP of Measurement & Analytics Daryl Battaglia remarked, “The combination of census-level download measurement blended with survey measurement provides the most comprehensive understanding of podcast audiences and their consumption habits. By adopting new methods to measure audiences and augmenting our current tools, we are enriching the podcast information available to advertisers so they can feel confident in reaching their target audiences.”