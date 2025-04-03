CRS 2026 Seeks Agenda Committee Members

Country Radio Broadcasters is now accepting applications for the Country Radio Seminar Agenda Committee, the volunteer team responsible for shaping the educational programming of CRS 2026.

Industry professionals interested in joining the committee must submit their applications by Friday, April 18. Selected members will play a central role in developing sessions that reflect the evolving landscape of country radio, streaming, and music.

Committee members will be required to attend in-person planning meetings July 21–23, 2025, at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville and must be present during CRS 2026. While registration for CRS 2026 is provided free of charge, members are responsible for their own travel and lodging expenses. Applications are available on the CRS website.

For more information, contact CRB Director of Brand Marketing and Strategic Partnerships Sheree Latham.

The 2026 Agenda Committee will again be led by Chair Shelley Hargis of BMG/BBR Music Group and Co-Vice Chair Krista Hayes-Pruitt. Joining the leadership team this year as Co-Vice Chair is Pamal Broadcasting Programming Executive Kevin Callahan.

The next CRS is scheduled to take place March 18–20, 2026, in Nashville.