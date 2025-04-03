Women To Watch: Shayna Sawyers; WBTF, Lexington

Shayna Sawyers is the newly appointed Program Director and Afternoon Host at LM Communications’ 107.9 The Beat (WBTF) in Lexington, KY. It’s her second tour at the station, where her “official” radio career began after college as a promotions assistant and weekend air talent. Before that, she interned at the legendary WLOU.

The Morehead State University graduate got her first real taste of radio as a student with her own show on the college station, What Shayna Say, where her experience ignited her love for broadcasting and set the foundation for her career. After four years on 107.9 The Beat, and earning her way to Middays, Sawyers career journey took her to Indianapolis, where she joined Urban One’s Hot 100.9 as the Midday Host. She spent a year and a half connecting with listeners and growing her brand until the recent media layoffs in February. However, that did not stop Sawyers. Her passion and determination led her to the current role she just took on.

“Over the last few years, I’ve had to learn that adaptability is key in this industry,” explains Sawyers,” It’s no longer enough to just sound good on the radio – you have to extend your presence beyond the mic by creating engaging social media content that complements your on-air personality. Listeners want a multi-platform experience, and staying connected with them digitally is just as important as connecting on-air.”

“Radio has evolved significantly, with more voice-tracked and syndicated shows becoming the norm. While these formats have their place, I believe they take away some of the magic of local radio. Listeners crave authentic connections with their favorite personalities -they want to hear someone who understands their city, their culture, and their experiences. There’s something special about running into a radio host at the grocery store or seeing them at a local event. That real-life connection is what builds loyalty and trust, and I hope the industry continues to value that as technology advances.”

“To be an A+ talent in today’s radio industry, you need more than just a great voice—you need a strong, multi-platform presence,” says Sawyers. “As I mentioned earlier, having an engaging social media presence can set you up for success. Some people may not be traditional radio listeners, but if they enjoy your content online, they might start tuning in. However, with that visibility comes responsibility. You have to be mindful of what you post and engage with on social media to avoid controversy that could impact your brand and career.”

“Another key qualification is simply showing up. My mentor, Terry Avery, once told me, ‘If you get invited to an event, show up! ‘ I’ve taken that to heart. I make it a priority to be active in the community where I’m on air – not just to meet listeners and build connections but also to immerse myself in the culture. That firsthand experience makes for better, more relatable content. However, being out and about requires you to be friendly and approachable. If you’re having a bad day, it’s better to stay home because one negative interaction can start to shape a bad reputation.”

“It’s also always important to remember the three key elements of great radio: Entertain, Inform, and Inspire,” insists Sawyers. “Before opening the mic, ask yourself: ‘Is this entertaining? Am I informing someone? Could someone be inspired by this?’ If you consistently deliver on those three pillars, you’ll create impactful, engaging content that resonates with your audience.”

In Sawyers’ new role, she wants to be a true voice for her community. “I want to be a representative who amplifies the community’s stories, concerns, and triumphs. I want people to know that The Beat has their back and is here for them, not just as a station that plays music but as a platform that supports, informs, and uplifts the community.”

“A major focus for me is reinforcing the local aspect of radio,” she says. “It’s important to have real people on air – personalities who live in, understand, and connect with the community. Listeners should feel like they’re tuning in to family, not just a faceless broadcast. Whether it’s through local events, community initiatives, or just being present where it matters most, I want The Beat to be a station that truly reflects and represents the people it serves.”

Over the years, some of Sawyers’ biggest accomplishments include: Women In Radio’s 2023 Scholarship Recipient, recognized for her dedication and contributions to the industry, a 2023 Gracie Awards Honorable Mention, acknowledged for excellence in radio and storytelling, Women In Radio’s Favorite Radio Personality in 2018, voted as a standout talent by her peers and listeners, and the Sneaker Ball Lex Community Influencer Award in 2021, honored for her impact and outreach in the local community.

“It hasn’t always been easy, though,” says Sawyers. “One of my biggest challenges came recently when I was laid off due to a company downsizing. At first, it made me question my abilities, but I quickly reminded myself that I am the talent—no job can define that. Instead of dwelling on the setback, I focused on what I had built over the years: strong skills, a solid reputation, and meaningful industry relationships.”

“One of the key reasons I was able to bounce back so quickly and return to LM Communications was the credibility and connections I had established throughout my career. I’ve always believed in fostering genuine relationships, not just for professional gain but because this industry thrives on trust and authenticity. That foundation helped open new doors and reaffirmed that my work speaks for itself.

Challenges like this have reinforced my resilience and confidence, and I now see them as opportunities to grow and evolve in my career.”

Speaking of evolving, I asked Sawyers what was missing from the industry right now and how we fix that moving forward. “One of the biggest things missing right now is live, local connection,” she insists. “With the rise of voice-tracked and syndicated shows, radio is losing some of the authenticity and personality that make it special. Listeners want real people who understand their city, their culture, and their everyday experiences—not just a voice coming from miles away. To fix this, we need to reinvest in local talent, create opportunities for live engagement, and ensure that radio remains a space where communities feel heard and represented.”

“Additionally, radio stations need to fully embrace digital platforms. The future isn’t just on-air – it’s everywhere. From social media to podcasts to streaming apps, we have to meet listeners where they are. A strong digital presence not only expands our reach but also strengthens our connection with audiences in a way that complements traditional radio. By balancing authentic local radio with a strong digital strategy, we can keep the industry thriving for years to come.”

Follow Shayna Sawyers on Instagram @what_shayna_say, TikTok @whatshaynasay, and Facebook @ Shayna Say